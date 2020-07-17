Dane County Fair goes online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Loaded baked potatoes, 4-H showcases and favorite carnival staples from the Dane County Fair are available online this weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County Fair board members made the decision to cancel this year’s in-person event to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in mid-May, when the number of confirmed cases was below 500.
“It was very disappointing for all of us,” said Danielle Ziegler, the fair’s general manager.
Months later, when the in-person event was initially scheduled to take place, Dane County found itself in the throes of an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a total of 3,376 positive tests reported by Public Health Madison and Dane County at the end of the day Thursday.
“We do feel that we made the right decision,” Ziegler said. “The health and safety of our community, exhibitors, attendees, partners, staff and volunteers are of the utmost importance.”
Residents were disappointed but understood the decision, which came as countywide health regulations were put in place and a number of other summer events were canceled to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. Attendees expected the Dane County Fair would be canceled this year as well, she said.
The plan to shift some of the fair's showcases online didn’t come until after the decision to cancel in-person events was made. Managers and board members decided to put together themed days to be presented through videos and still photos on the Dane County Fair website and social media channels, trying to maintain the tradition as best as possible.
“We’re trying to take bits and pieces of what we do in person and figuring out a way to make them available digitally,” Ziegler said.
Thursday and Friday's online events kicked off with a welcome message from the 2019 Dane County Fairest of the Fair, Heidi Droster, who introduced the theme for each day.
Saturday will feature an online tractor parade among other activities scheduled throughout the day. Fair organizers put out a call for photos or videos of old and new tractors in action, which organizers compiled into a video collage to present online at 11 a.m.
Online fairgoers can upload a photo of their at-home version of the 4-H loaded baked potato for a chance to win a prize throughout the weekend.
But the main goal of the online fair is to provide a showcase for youth-based organizations to present yearlong projects, though traditional exhibiting and judging of flora and fauna is sidelined. The annual 4-H project and talent showcase will take place through video at multiple different times each day. A 4-H virtual dance will take place online Saturday night through Zoom and will feature a DJ.
Ziegler said she hopes the online event will serve as an outlet for children and Dane County residents during a time of crisis by providing a source of entertainment online.
“We’re trying to give back a little bit and keep some of those normal elements of the traditional fair,” she said.
Youth members of organizations who are aging out of showcases without being able to compete in this year’s fair due to the pandemic will be able to present in judged events next year per board approval, Ziegler said.
And for those who usually attend the fair for the outdoor carnival and live musical entertainment, this year’s online event will provide a sneak peek into rides, games and shows planned for 2021, through video teasers.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.