Dane County Fair goes online amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loaded baked potatoes, 4-H showcases and favorite carnival staples from the Dane County Fair are available online this weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane County Fair board members made the decision to cancel this year’s in-person event to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in mid-May, when the number of confirmed cases was below 500.

“It was very disappointing for all of us,” said Danielle Ziegler, the fair’s general manager.

Months later, when the in-person event was initially scheduled to take place, Dane County found itself in the throes of an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a total of 3,376 positive tests reported by Public Health Madison and Dane County at the end of the day Thursday.

“We do feel that we made the right decision,” Ziegler said. “The health and safety of our community, exhibitors, attendees, partners, staff and volunteers are of the utmost importance.”

Residents were disappointed but understood the decision, which came as countywide health regulations were put in place and a number of other summer events were canceled to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. Attendees expected the Dane County Fair would be canceled this year as well, she said.