Dane County extends contract with Second Harvest food bank

Dane County will extend a contract with Second Harvest food bank to continue distributing supplies to local food pantries. This addendum, passed by the Dane County Board of Supervisors Thursday, will bring the total to $6 million in CARES Act funding that Second Harvest is receiving from Dane County.
The original contract was $1 million per month for May, June and July, and now that same level of funding is officially extended through October.
The COVID crisis has created a dramatically increased need in Second Harvest’s network of food pantries. The food bank is distributing 65% more food than this same time period last year. Dane County’s unemployment rate was 11.3% in April.
Before the addendum was passed, Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle raised a concern about the source of the food items that Second Harvest was purchasing.
“I’m checking on the progress of this item, to see if any changes had been made to the food sources to provide a greater impact on the local community? Or if this is still primarily coming from commercial food sources?”
Controller Chuck Hickman noted that the addendum only extended the terms of the contract and did not change any other terms of it. He referred the supervisor to a report given to the Personnel & Finance Committee on June 15 that detailed the purchasing data from the first month of the contract with Second Harvest.
Supervisor Carl Chenoweth, who is a member of that committee, said the report "is very enlightening. It shows a lot of local businesses, especially CSAs, as they come online with more produce. The food bank is dedicated to buying from these local farmers. I think it’s a very good program and I fully support it.”
The report was not immediately made available.
