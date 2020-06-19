Dane County extends contract with Second Harvest food bank

Controller Chuck Hickman noted that the addendum only extended the terms of the contract and did not change any other terms of it. He referred the supervisor to a report given to the Personnel & Finance Committee on June 15 that detailed the purchasing data from the first month of the contract with Second Harvest.

Supervisor Carl Chenoweth, who is a member of that committee, said the report "is very enlightening. It shows a lot of local businesses, especially CSAs, as they come online with more produce. The food bank is dedicated to buying from these local farmers. I think it’s a very good program and I fully support it.”

The report was not immediately made available.

