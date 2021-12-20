Dane County extending mask mandate until February

Dane County's public health department is extending the countywide mask mandate until February due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant, the department announced Monday.
"As the state warns us of an omicron surge that will overwhelm an already strained healthcare system, we must continue to equip ourselves in every way possible to slow the spread," Public Health Director Janel Heinrich said in a statement.
The order requires masks for everyone ages two and older in most enclosed spaces open to the public whenever other people are present, Public Health Madison & Dane County said. It includes an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.
Last month, Dane County extended its masking mandate until Jan. 3. Immediately after that order expires, it will be extended until Feb. 1, according to a Public Health order issued Monday.
"There continues to be evidence that masks help prevent disease transmission,” said Dr. Jerry Halverson, chair of the Board of Health. "With delta and omicron circulating, and our hospitals near capacity, it is important for all of us in the community to continue to take this easy action."
This story will be updated.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2021
COVID-19 dominated my year as the State Journal’s health reporter, except for June and July, when it seemed we might overcome it. Vaccinations and variants were new angles this year. I also covered continuing deaths from the pandemic and challenges for health care workers.
During the summer dip in coronavirus activity, I wrote about a little-known hereditary disorder tied to several cancers, for which Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. has developed related testing.
This fall, I spent much of my time working on a three-day series about newborn screening, focusing on how the testing varies among states. If you were born since the mid-1960s or had a child since then, you’ve almost certainly taken part in this screening, which looks for rare diseases for which prompt treatment can prevent death or disability.
I love transplant stories. Dr. Matt Wolff had quite a backstory to his heart-kidney transplant.
In February, I wrote six more vignettes about people who died from COVID-19.
Little-known Lynch syndrome is more common than BRCA mutations for breast cancer.
In September, I visited the COVID-19 unit at St. Mary's. These dedicated workers are tired.