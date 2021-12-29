Dane County COVID-19 cases hit all-time high

The number of Dane County residents testing positive for COVID-19 reached a record high on Tuesday as the Omicron variant continues its post-holiday march through the country.
A total of 751 people tested positive for the virus on Dec. 28, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County. The previous record was 682 cases on Nov. 13 last year when vaccines were not yet available. The daily average of cases over the last week was 498.
The number of people hospitalized has taken only a small dip in recent days, with an average of 115 people hospitalized over the last week, per Public Health data. Hospital officials have warned they are reaching a breaking point with COVID-19 patients, and UW Health said it is reducing the number of nonessential procedures it schedules amid the ongoing surge.
Statewide the number of people testing positive has not quite reached the levels seen last November. Nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, according to data from the Department of Health Services.
Dane County remains Wisconsin's most-vaccinated county, with 77% of residents having completed their vaccination series and 55% having received a booster shot, per Public Health.
Lucas Robinson's 5 favorite stories of the year
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and me) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included my coverage (with an assist from Kelly Meyerhofer) of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.