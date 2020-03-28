You are the owner of this article.
Dane County COVID-19 cases rise to 164
alert top story

COVID-19 coronavirus generic file photo

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Dane County has risen from 158 on Friday to 164 on Saturday morning, according to Public Health of Madison and Dane County. 

Young adults have accounted for most of the confirmed cases, as 90 people between the ages of 20 and 44 have tested positive countywide. A total of 3,316 tests have been administered.  

The county is still reporting one death from COVID-19, the highly transmissible respiratory disease that has upended life in the U.S. and much of the world. 

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a total of 842 positive cases and 13,140 negative cases in Wisconsin, and a total of 13 deaths. 

The agency will release the latest statewide data this afternoon. 

This story will be updated. 

Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin

 

