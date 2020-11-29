Dane County completes presidential election recount: 45 net vote increase for Trump

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dane and Milwaukee, two heavily Democratic areas, were the only two out of 72 counties in Wisconsin to undergo the process after President-elect Joe Biden won the state by just under 21,000 votes at the beginning of November.

Trump paid for a recount in the two counties where Biden won by a 2-1 margin, alleging baseless "irregularities" with the results in Wisconsin. McDonell projected the cost of the recount in Dane County to be roughly $740,000 while the cost of the recount in Milwaukee was roughly $2 million.

In Dane County, Trump sought to have ballots without an accompanying absentee application rejected; including 69,000 absentee ballots cast in person; absentee ballots whose witness address was filled in by a local election official; and all absentee ballots where voters self-certified as “indefinitely confined,” which exempts them from having to provide a photo ID.

The number of indefinitely confined voters in Dane County increased from 4,569 in the 2016 general election to 22,519 in the 2020 general election. McDonell attributed that increase to the COVID-19 pandemic.