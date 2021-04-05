Dane County child care center hit with outbreak of coronavirus variant

Thirty-five people linked to one Dane County child care center have tested positive for the coronavirus, including with a more infectious variant, the joint Madison and county health department said Monday, highlighting the need for vaccination and continued testing.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reported that 21 of the center's children and workers have tested positive, and 14 family members of those children or workers have tested positive. The agency did not name the child care center or what municipality it's located in.

“We know the variants are more infectious, and younger children can’t be vaccinated yet, so this is an important reminder that we must all continue to take precautions," Public Health director Janel Heinrich said in a statement. "Get tested if you are showing any symptoms, get your children tested if they are showing symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as you can. The vaccines are highly effective against severe disease and death from COVID-19 infection, even with the most prevalent variants."

The variant responsible for at least some of the center's infections is the B117 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.