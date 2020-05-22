Dane County businesses can start slowly reopening Tuesday

Additionally, places of worship can welcome adherents back, but only at 25% of a building's capacity, or no more than 50 people.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But playgrounds will remain shuttered, and long-term care facilities — whose residents may be more vulnerable to the respiratory disease — are still not allowed to have visitors or hold group activities or meals.

Businesses that plan to open under the first phase must develop a written hygiene policy for employees, mandating workers with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 cannot come in and establishing hand-washing expectations.

They're also required to have a written cleaning policy and a plan on how to ensure people are at least 6 feet away from one another.

The Forward Dane plan, released Monday, sets up a four-phase plan to reopen, along with a "prepare for safe reopen" stage which began this week.

It establishes goals the county must reach in nine pubic health metrics, such as conducting a certain number of tests per day and the percentage of tests that return positive, before it can move between each phase.

It will be at least two weeks, though, before Dane County could enter Phase 2 of the plan — allowing for up to 50% capacity at most businesses and the lifting of other restrictions.