Dane County businesses can start slowly reopening Tuesday

Dane County's public health department announced Friday some restrictions on businesses and activities will be lifted Tuesday as the county moves into its first phase of reopening.
Restaurants, gyms, salons, retail stores and other "nonessential" businesses that have been shuttered for two months because the COVID-19 pandemic can start bringing customers back into buildings next week if they follow certain requirements.
"We feel confident that our county can take the next step in the reopening process at this time," Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison Dane County, said in a statement.
The county hit the benchmarks needed to move into the first phase of the Forward Dane plan to incrementally lift restrictions on the local stay-at-home order.
Starting 8 a.m. Tuesday, most businesses can operate at 25% capacity with certain public health requirements and physical distancing in place, including gyms and dine-in restaurant service.
Salons, tattoo parlors and spas will be able to take customers by appointment only.
Indoor gatherings at commercial properties and outdoor gatherings are allowed starting Tuesday up to 50 people, with expectations people keep 6 feet apart. Gatherings in homes can be up to 10 people under the first phase of Forward Dane.
Additionally, places of worship can welcome adherents back, but only at 25% of a building's capacity, or no more than 50 people.
But playgrounds will remain shuttered, and long-term care facilities — whose residents may be more vulnerable to the respiratory disease — are still not allowed to have visitors or hold group activities or meals.
Businesses that plan to open under the first phase must develop a written hygiene policy for employees, mandating workers with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 cannot come in and establishing hand-washing expectations.
They're also required to have a written cleaning policy and a plan on how to ensure people are at least 6 feet away from one another.
The Forward Dane plan, released Monday, sets up a four-phase plan to reopen, along with a "prepare for safe reopen" stage which began this week.
It establishes goals the county must reach in nine pubic health metrics, such as conducting a certain number of tests per day and the percentage of tests that return positive, before it can move between each phase.
It will be at least two weeks, though, before Dane County could enter Phase 2 of the plan — allowing for up to 50% capacity at most businesses and the lifting of other restrictions.
There needs to be at least 14 days — the incubation period of the novel coronavirus — between phases, and certain public health criteria need to be met before moving on to the next phase.
"We're looking at an absolute minimum of 14 days in (the first phase), but the reality is that we could be in it for longer," Heinrich said in the statement.
The county's reopening plan is designed to be a measured approach to lifting the local stay-at-home order that was put in place last week after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide "safer at home" order.
It's unclear, though, when limits on public gatherings and businesses will be completely eliminated as entering the final "New Normal" phase in the plan won't happen until "widespread protections are available" — something local health officials have yet to define.
Dane County' stay-at-home order is also facing a legal challenge after a group of Wisconsin residents filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a federal judge to invalidate local stay-at-home orders and cease their enforcement.
If businesses choose to open Tuesday, they will need to follow certain restrictions included in the first phase.
Restaurants need to seat customers at least six feet apart, groups are capped at no more than six members of the same household, and there cannot be any self-service options, such as buffets.
Employees at salons, tattoo parlors and spas — businesses that generally require close contact with customers — are required to wear a mask at all times, and patrons are encouraged to do so.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.