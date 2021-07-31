Dane County braces for surge in evictions as moratorium expires

“If you work with your renter to get the assistance, you are very likely to be made whole,” Ballering told a group of more than 80 landlords and representatives from apartment and tenant resource groups at a meeting Wednesday. “If you evict your renter without waiting, you won’t get anything.”

Roughly $11 million of the $15 million in federal funds set aside for rental assistance in Madison and Dane County has been doled out so far, but an additional $28 million is on the way, according to the Tenant Resource Center, which has been in charge of distributing the funds locally.

Statewide, nearly $46 million had been given to 12,520 households as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Administration. That leaves $276 million that still needs to be distributed, plus an additional $250 million that will become available soon. The state money is available everywhere except six areas of the state that are running their own programs, including Madison, Milwaukee, Dane County and Milwaukee County.

There’s no good estimate for how many households continue to need help paying rent.

In January the city, based on information from UW-Madison urban planning professor Kurt Paulsen, estimated that more than $40 million in rent was overdue in the county.