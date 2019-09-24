A planned Sun Prairie Boys & Girls Club — the first outside the immediate Madison area — is in line for a huge boost after a Madison property developer agreed to donate $1 million to the approximately $3 million project.
John McKenzie, who owns McKenzie Apartment Co., said he's been involved with and donating money to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County for about seven years and has gotten to know president and CEO Michael Johnson and to "respect what he's doing and what the Club's doing."
McKenzie said he and his wife decided to give the money Friday after Johnson invited him to the Sun Prairie site earlier that day.
"It's probably the most impactful thing, without a lot of administrative costs," McKenzie said of the Club's work, pointing specifically to the future club's preschool program.
The Sun Prairie club is being constructed in the former Peace Lutheran Church, 232 Windsor St., on about three acres just north of the city's downtown, and is slated to open in January. A child care center, after-school programming and "skilled trades awareness room" will be among its offerings.
Johnson said it will be one of the the largest Boys & Girls Clubs in the state. A conditional use permit approved by the city in February allows for a building capacity of up to to 235, with a daycare serving up to 88 children and after-school programming for up to 120.
Johnson announced the $1 million donation on Facebook on Monday night, but declined to name the donor until after the club's board of directors votes to accept the money. That vote was set to begin Tuesday, he said. It would be the largest single donation from a person in the club's history, he said.
The city of Sun Prairie is putting $200,000 toward the center in the form of a grant and no-interest loan, and Johnson said Dane County had awarded more than $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the project.
Johnson said the club is still raising money for items including furniture, flooring and countertops.