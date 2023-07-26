The Dane County Board chair has asked legal counsel to look into whether a clinic's decision to stop offering gender-affirming surgeries constitutes a contract violation.

On Friday, WISC-TV (Ch. 3) reported that SSM's Middleton Aesthetic Center has stopped offering gender-affirming surgeries amid pressure from the Catholic Church.

Wednesday afternoon, 22 of Dane County's 37 supervisors signed onto board chair Patrick Miles' statement calling SSM's decision "dangerous to members of the community who continue to face threats and intimidation." The board asked its attorneys to look into whether SSM violated any contracts in making the decision.

Dane County provides employee health insurance through Dean Health Plan, a member of SSM Health.

"SSM Health’s ill-conceived policymaking limiting the holistic approach of gender-affirming care will contribute to further discrimination of transgender and nonbinary people as well as threaten their health and well-being," the statement said. "Religion should not override scientific, evidence-based medical care."

In June, supervisors passed a resolution declaring the county a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary people on a 25-1 vote. Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, voted against the resolution, while Sups. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, Dave Ripp, 29th District, and Patrick Downing, 30th District, abstained.

SSM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.