A Dane County committee approved a measure Tuesday to fill positions that will become vacant when an operating contract ends at Henry Vilas Zoo, the first time County Board members discussed in public the partnership with the nonprofit organization that operates several aspects of the zoo.
The Public Works Committee endorsed $620,000 to add staff at the zoo, now required because the county's contract with its fundraiser and operating partner, the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, will come to an end on Sunday.
The committee also endorsed a three-year contract with Centerplate -- the concessions operator of the Alliant Energy Center -- to operate concessions at the zoo.
The resolutions will go before the county Personnel and Finance Committee on Monday and the full County Board on April 11.
After about four hours of testimony from a packed gallery and debate about why negotiations soured, the committee voted to fund nine new full-time-equivalent employees -- five that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums say are necessary to maintain accreditation at the zoo and four that would fill roles currently held by society employees.
Since the mid-1980s, the county and the society have operated the zoo together with the county running all animal-related aspects and the society raising money and running concessions, rides and the gift shop at the zoo. The county decided to let the current contract with the society expire March 31 after 10 months of negotiations failed over accreditation concerns with the AZA and because of reserve funds that the county has said are not accessible enough for county operations.
County controller Chuck Hicklin said some of the funding for those positions would come from the trust built from the society's funds.
"We need boots on the ground now. This has been delayed," Hicklin said, adding that the county can't wait longer to hire the necessary animal welfare staff.
When the AZA accreditation board reviewed the zoo's status last summer, it found there were several problems that would cause the zoo to lose its accreditation, said Ronda Schwetz, the county's zoo director. Instead of revoking accreditation, the AZA board gave the county one year to meet compliance needs.
Without accreditation, the zoo would no longer be able to house many of its cherished animals, including the giraffes, polar bears and rhinos, Schwetz said.
The committee was the first County Board body to discuss the county's partnership with the society at the zoo in a public forum.
Sup. Tim Kiefer noted that the issue with zoo staff was not raised during the 2019 budget process, when staffing changes are typically raised, even though the AZA had brought the concerns to the county in September.
"This whole issue came to light, at least as far as County Board is concerned, less than two weeks ago," Kiefer said.
Several of the speakers opposed to the resolutions questioned how the negotiations fell apart, and some opposed to the end of the partnership said the situation left them wary, because they don't know what will happen to the society.
Katie Knill, a donor and part of a volunteer group with the society and the zoo, said she still doesn't know what will happen to her group, the events they have planned and the money they have raised.
"By saying it's a fluid situation, as a donor I'm terrified. As a volunteer, I'm terrified," Knill said.