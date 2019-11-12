Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the 2020 budget for a total $663 million Monday.
The 2020 operating budget capped out at $539.7 million, and the capital budget totaled $69.6 million. Taxpayers will see an increase of $25.47 in their tax bills on the average Madison home.
An emphasis was placed on improving community mental health and funding initiatives to prevent homelessness in the budget. The county also included environmental protections to prevent flooding of the Yahara Lakes.
The approval came after weeks of public hearings and County Board amendments following the Oct. 1 release of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's proposed budget. Those amendments were in regard to staff pay and funding levels.
“Dane County is the second-largest county in the state and our budget must address complex issues,” said Supervisor Patrick Miles, 24th District, chairman of the Personnel and Finance Committee.
“The County Executive handed the Board a budget that addressed mental health, affordable housing, and the needs of immigrants, as well as investments to control flooding and address climate change. The County Board was able to build on that strong foundation to deliver a strong and balanced budget,” he said.
The proposed budget includes $1.25 million in new funds for county mental health services; an additional $1 million for the CJ Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery to focus on community based mental health and addiction services; and $25,000 to support an employee at Outreach, Inc., who will focus on alcohol and drug addiction, as well as homelessness prevention in LGBTQ+ communities in Dane County.
The budget also includes $4 million for the Affordable Housing Development Fund; $1.3 million for the Salvation Army to develop a mixed use building that will include a family shelter, a woman’s shelter, a pay-to-stay shelter, medical respite shelter, supportive service shelter and residential housing units on the organization’s East Washington Avenue property; and $1.3 million to be allocated to the Bayview Foundation redevelopment project.
“The 2020 budget is all about helping people in the community. We recognize that Dane County plays an absolutely critical role in providing services to our most vulnerable,” said Supervisor Analiese Eicher, 3rd District.
The county has also put emphasis on restorative justice programs, through $100,000 to complete a feasibility study for a community justice center and the addition of two social worker positions in the District Attorney’s Office. A program leader position has also been added to the Department of Human Services to help process referrals to the Community Restorative Court.
In addition to housing, restorative justice and community support initiatives, the budget included $3 million to purchase land in flood-prone areas and another $3 million for flood-prevention efforts.
“Every year, the County Executive and County Board must weigh the needs of the community and deliver a spending package to best meet those needs,” said County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan, 26th District.
“We have done our best, and I believe this budget will provide human services programs for children, families, and seniors; environmental protections, particularly in the area of flood control; and criminal justice system improvements that reflect Dane County values,” Corrigan said.