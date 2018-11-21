More than 50 representatives of local nonprofits that received grants from the Kids Fund during the past year attended the Fund's annual meeting earlier this month to report how they used the money to help tackle the challenges facing young people in our community.
Their reports were heartwarming, describing how children with disabilities benefited from attending a summer camp they otherwise couldn't have, how kids who were behind in school were helped by a summer program to get them back on track, how several teens in trouble with the law were placed in first-ever jobs to get new starts.
Some 66 Dane County area programs shared in $136,000 to bolster their work this year all because of contributions made to The Capital Times Kids Fund during its annual drive.
The campaign to raise the money that will be distributed to worthy causes during the coming year is now underway. You can help with a donation of any amount. Mail contributions can be sent to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. Or you can donate online by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the "Donate" button and using your credit card.
All contributions are acknowledged in both the Cap Times' Wednesday print editions and on captimes.com unless requested otherwise.
Following is a list of recent contributions:
Total to date: $19,716