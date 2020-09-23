Dan Mathison, known in Madison as 'Fireman Dan' and for his scanner, dies at 62

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A character of the State Street area Dan Mathison — known commonly as "Fireman Dan" because of his love for carrying around a fire and police scanner — died Monday at 62 from congenital heart disease.

Mathison's sister, Lori Mathison, spoke with the State Journal about her big brother's death because she didn't want him to be called the other nickname many in the Madison community knew him by.

"He hated being called 'Scanner Dan,'" Lori said. "It might have become a term of endearment, but it wasn’t at first. He didn’t mind 'Fireman Dan' because he loved the fire department."

Dan would hang out on State Street and Library Mall during the day and talk with families, children, parents of college students, sorority girls and other residents, almost always with his scanner.

Sometimes he would show up to police calls to watch how officers, firefighters and responders handled the emergency. Other times he would just listen on the scanner, Lori said.

Lori said Dan's interest in firefighters and law enforcement started when they were children. Dan loved their uncle, who was a fire captain. Lori and Dan would visit their uncle at the fire station together.