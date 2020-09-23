Dan Mathison, known in Madison as 'Fireman Dan' and for his scanner, dies at 62

A character of the State Street area Dan Mathison — known commonly as "Fireman Dan" because of his love for carrying around a fire and police scanner — died Monday at 62 from congenital heart disease.
Mathison's sister, Lori Mathison, spoke with the State Journal about her big brother's death because she didn't want him to be called the other nickname many in the Madison community knew him by.
"He hated being called 'Scanner Dan,'" Lori said. "It might have become a term of endearment, but it wasn’t at first. He didn’t mind 'Fireman Dan' because he loved the fire department."
Dan would hang out on State Street and Library Mall during the day and talk with families, children, parents of college students, sorority girls and other residents, almost always with his scanner.
Sometimes he would show up to police calls to watch how officers, firefighters and responders handled the emergency. Other times he would just listen on the scanner, Lori said.
Lori said Dan's interest in firefighters and law enforcement started when they were children. Dan loved their uncle, who was a fire captain. Lori and Dan would visit their uncle at the fire station together.
"He just adored my uncle," Lori said. "He fell in love with the Fire Department from that point on."
He also loved World War I and II, the Bucks, the Packers, any kind of woman's sports and the Navy. Lori said Dan would have joined the Navy if he could.
Perhaps even more than his scanner and sports, Dan loved chatting with people.
Lori said Dan had a photographic memory, so he remembered the names of everyone he met.
"He was just a really outgoing, social person. Just a very kind man," Lori said. "He was kind of like a little greeter, like a little ambassador."
At one point, Dan even became an honorary member of a sorority because of the college women he befriended.
Lori said instead of sending flowers, people should donate to Options in Community Living, a Madison nonprofit that provides support for adults with disabilities. She said the organization helped Dan.
Lori did not want to specify whether Dan had a disability for his privacy.
This story will be updated.
