Daily Diversion: See Sid Boyum's artwork marking years of fishing season openers
Between important news updates about COVID-19, and the side effects of extreme cabin fever, some of us at the State Journal thought you might welcome a respite in your day. In that spirit, we bring you the "Daily Diversion," which aims to provide some relief from bigger concerns -- many times from our archives, a place full of information in which to get lost.

Today, we're looking at posters created years ago by Madison artist Sid Boyum commemorating the opening day of the fishing season. He created a limited number of the pen-and-ink drawings every April from 1963 to 1989 for the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times.

