Daily Diversion: See Sid Boyum's artwork marking years of fishing season openers

Between important news updates about COVID-19, and the side effects of extreme cabin fever, some of us at the State Journal thought you might welcome a respite in your day. In that spirit, we bring you the "Daily Diversion," which aims to provide some relief from bigger concerns -- many times from our archives, a place full of information in which to get lost.
Today, we're looking at posters created years ago by Madison artist Sid Boyum commemorating the opening day of the fishing season. He created a limited number of the pen-and-ink drawings every April from 1963 to 1989 for the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times.
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1980
1981
1982
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
