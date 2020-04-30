Daily diversion: See how Madison's lakes changed changed since 19th century, in photos

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Between important news updates about COVID-19, and the side effects of extreme cabin fever, some of us at the State Journal thought you might welcome a respite in your day. In that spirit, we bring you the "Daily Diversion," which aims to provide some relief from bigger concerns -- many times from our archives, a place full of information in which to get lost.