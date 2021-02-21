 Skip to main content
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Wisconsin; 403 cases added, no new deaths
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Wisconsin; 403 cases added, no new deaths

COVID-19

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Wisconsin added 403 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday, as the seven-day average for new cases continues to drop in the state, according to the state Department of Health Services. 

The average number of new cases over the last seven days was 610 — the lowest that figure has been since July and a drastic change since Jan. 9 when the seven-day average was 2,996 cases. It has declined consistently since then, according to the health department's data. 

Although no new deaths were reported Sunday, more than 6,280 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the pandemic began. Reports of deaths are also typically lower on Sundays and Monday. 

A total of 559,575 Wisconsinites have been infected with the virus so far.

