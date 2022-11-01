Día de los Muertos altars: 'Each is a little story'

Madison's Community Altar Project celebrating Día de los Muertos is continuing on following the retirement of its founder, Carolyn Smythe Kallenborn, this summer.

Kallenborn started the project in 2014 after being inspired by people she worked with in Oaxaca, Mexico.

She retired to Oaxaca in June, but handed the event over to Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development, or LOUD. It's now part of a three-day series of events that celebrates Latinidad in Madison. It begins Wednesday with a screening of "War of the Flea" in the Anderson Theatre at 1000 Edgewood College Drive.

"Because I had been doing a lot of different arts projects, (Kallenborn) said, 'Well, you know, I kind of want somebody to take (the altar project) over.' So, she asked, would I?" said Oscar Mireles, founder and executive director of LOUD.

The Community Altar Project will be open from Thursday through Tuesday, including a viewing the first night with Centro Hispano of Dane County at 6 p.m., followed by a poetry reading at 7 p.m.

Mireles has worked with Roberto Mata to curate the altar project into a larger Día de los Muertos gallery exhibit on the fourth floor of the Common Wealth Gallery at 100 S. Baldwin St., incorporating the work of professional and amateur artists.

The exhibit will feature altars made by residents who participated in an altar-making workshop co-hosted by Centro Hispano on Thursday. The exhibit also will feature paintings by local artists and UW-Madison fine arts graduate students, including Angelica Contreras and Juan DeHoyos.

Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — altars are uniquely personal, with each altar meant to honor the memory of a loved one. In Mexican tradition, there are believed to be three deaths: the first when your body gives out, the second when you're buried and the final death when no one living remembers you.

It's thought that by placing a dead person's favorite foods and personal items on an altar or the person's grave, the person and the person's spirit are reconnected. Nov. 1 honors deceased children and babies, often referred to as the Día de los Inocentes — the Day of the Innocents. Nov. 2 honors adults.

Each altar box differs in size, having been upcycled from drawers and crates. But put together, the altars create a mosaic of colorful tokens and memories.

"The space restrains you, but that restraint will either restrict you or you figure out a way to open it up," Mireles explained. "So, every time you look, you see something more. A new detail, a new meaning, a new expression."

The details used to decorate the altars are meant to paint a picture of the person's life. They allow onlookers to ponder not so much what it was like to be the person, but what it's like to love him or her.

In October, at a time when Mireles was away from his gallery, an anonymous maker dropped off a finished altar box that depicts a person's journey through in vitro fertilization.

He has no clue who the artist was. But despite not being able to credit a particular artist for the altar, Mireles was so moved by the piece that it now has its own stand near the gallery entrance.

"Even though that's a loss of somebody that I've never met, it conveys a love, a sensitivity at the same time," Mireles said. "It's not just 'I lost my baby,' it's, 'I tried so hard to have you as my baby.' So, each (altar) is a little story. It invites you in."

An artists' reception will be held Friday as part of Madison's Gallery Night.