CWD spreads on deer and elk farms as Wisconsin’s control efforts stumble

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This report was collaboratively produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. The nonprofit Center (www.WisconsinWatch.org) collaborates with WPR, Wisconsin Public Television, other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by the Center do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.