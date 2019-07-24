A two-inch gas main cut by a utility work crew cut off gas to hundreds of Alliant Energy customers in Baraboo on Tuesday, with gas service slowly coming back as crews re-lit pilot lights.
The cut gas main happened at the intersection of Vine Street and Maple Street and was reported at about 1:45 p.m.
Scott Reigstad of Alliant Energy said about 645 customers in the city and town of Baraboo were impacted by the cut line.
The cut was not caused by Alliant Energy or a company contractor, and there were no Alliant Energy projects going on where the cut line happened.
The utility called in about 30 gas technicians from Alliant Energy operations in Wisconsin to come to Baraboo and help relight pilot lights in the affected areas.
The Baraboo Fire Department said gas could be heard whistling from the high-pressure underground line.
The area around the cut was evacuated, but residents were allowed back to the homes once the cut line was repaired.
Gas was shut off to a large area on the south and east side of Baraboo.
Reigstad said gas service should be restored to all customers Wednesday morning.