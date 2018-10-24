What do you do with over 200,000 sandbags used in Madison to protect properties against flooding during the heavy rains of August and September?
City crews will begin collecting sandbags placed at curbside on Monday, but there are other ways residents can dispose of the tons of sand, city officials said.
"Lake levels remain high, so concerns over flooding have not completely subsided," officials said in an update on Wednesday.
"If we have a snowy winter combined with high lake levels, a return to flood conditions next spring could be possible, so residents in flood-prone areas may want to store their sandbags for future use."
To dispose of the bags, first slit them open and empty the sand on your property or in a barrel, then toss the empty bags into your tan refuse cart. Full sandbags should never be placed in the carts, city officials said.
Sandbags can also be taken to the sandbag filling sites around the city, or to the sandbag disposal site at the old Cub Foods location, 4141 Nakoosa Trail.
Curbside collection of sandbags begins Monday, but it will take awhile for crews to get to all of the bags. The city is asking residents to put sandbags out no later than Nov. 25.
There will be two types of collection, depending on where you live. For those living in the city's flood zone, sandbags will be collected by crews circulating throughout the area. Residents in other parts of the city must contact the city to have their sandbags collected.
To see whether you're in a flood zone or not, go to: go.madison.com/flood-zone.
City officials ask that sandbags left out for collection be placed on the public terrace and not left in the street or gutter or covered with leaves or other yard waste. City crews will not go on private property to collect the bags.
To request sandbag pickup, submit a collection form online at www.cityofmadison.com/flooding, or call 242-6001.
Sandbags collected by the city will be taken to the Nakoosa Trail site, where they will be put into a hopper with special blades to open the bags and let the sand filter out.
The bags will be taken to the landfill and the city will store the tons of sand for future use.