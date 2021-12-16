CUNA Mutual Group Foundation gives $2M to Madison projects promoting Black culture, businesses

The foundation of a major mutual insurance company that's headquartered in Madison plans to invest more than $4 million in several city and Midwestern nonprofits that have an equity focus.
The CUNA Mutual Group Foundation announced Thursday that 28 local and Midwestern organizations would receive funding awards — nine of those being located on Madison's South Side. CUNA Mutual is headquartered on Madison's West Side with more spaces around the U.S.
Urban League of Greater Madison's $25 million Black Business Hub and the $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture — two South Side development projects — will each receive $1 million from the foundation. The developments, once constructed, would promote Black culture and aid Black-led businesses.
In a statement, CUNA Mutual said the awards are the largest the foundation has ever distributed in a single year.
The monetary gifts are the latest in a flurry of public and private donations the two South Side projects have received within the last few weeks.
“The CUNA Mutual Foundation puts equity into action," Alexzandra Shade, director of corporate social responsibility for CUNA Mutual, said in a Thursday statement. "Not only are we inspired by the vision for (the Black Business Hub) and (the Center), but we’re honored to stand alongside community organizations doing the same in very powerful ways."
Shade told the Wisconsin State Journal that the foundation started being more intentional about tackling social issues with its investments a few years ago.
"We knew that for us to truly affect change, our investments would need to align with the values of partners that have been doing the work to address racial disparities," she said. "It made sense (that the league and Center) would be beneficiaries."
The foundation allocated $2.4 million to the nine South Side nonprofits, $987,000 to local centers supporting education and $675,021 to organizations promoting economic security in Madison and throughout the Midwest.
“We are very motivated by the investment made by the CUNA Mutual Foundation," league president Ruben Anthony said in a statement. “Over the years there has been an under-investment in south Madison. These donations show that south Madison is worthy of significant investments. It also proves CUNA Mutual’s support for the south Madison renaissance. This investment will lead to The Hub and other economic and cultural infrastructure. This will be a gift that keeps on giving for decades to come.”
“The South Side of Madison is home to our city’s oldest Black neighborhoods and is rich in Black history, innovation and beauty," said Center founder Alex Gee, who is also CEO of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, in a Thursday statement. "By investing in south Madison and its cultural legacy, CUNA Mutual’s Foundation is helping to preserve and strengthen our Black culture and sense of home in our city."
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
