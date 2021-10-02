Cultural ties: Hmong-inspired macramé at malyMADE is flying off the shelves

In 2017, Maly Vang was on the hunt for a hobby, a way to get creative after clocking out from her office job at the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
She signed up for an online class in lettering, the art of drawing letters, with artist Peggy Dean (@thepigeonletters). But it was videos of Dean’s macramé that ultimately caught her attention. She bought spools of cotton cord at a JOANN Fabric and Craft store, grabbed a stick from her Madison yard, and began experimenting with the various knots and hitches that macramé artists use to create textiles.
A few months later, a friend asked her to create a wall hanging inspired by a xauv (pronounced “so”), a traditional Hmong necklace made from heavy silver hoops. Vang, whose Hmong parents had immigrated to Massachusetts from refugee camps in Thailand, relished the chance to bring elements of her Hmong culture into her craft. So when she launched her online store, malyMADE, she included xauv-inspired designs.
The demand was overwhelming. Each xauv-inspired piece can take up to eight hours to finish, and she still had a day job. Today, she limits sales by offering them only on a made-to-order basis, taking just six to eight orders per month. The eight slots she offered in September sold out within an hour, Vang said.
For other projects, she scours the internet for photos of Hmong clothing and embroidery, looking for new Hmong motifs to incorporate into her macramé. For one design, featuring a sort of spiraling heart, she learned to use knots to create curves. For another, inspired by the phiaj or “spirit lock” pendant, she attached cord to a bent wire rather than wood to create the signature top loops.
“Through this whole macramé journey, I've been trying to figure out how to connect more with Hmong culture,” Vang said, noting that many of her customers are Hmong Americans who might be looking for their own way to connect to the culture.
“It makes me proud and happy to be able to make and sell those so that someone else might be able to experience the same pride and joy.”
Vang’s studio is the spare bedroom of her two-bedroom Madison apartment, where she works from cords tied to the rod on a rolling wardrobe rack. She typically settles in around 8 p.m., a steady flow of American and Korean TV shows streaming on a tablet propped behind the work-in-progress.
She tries not to plan her pieces before she starts. “The ideas come to me as I’m holding the cords,” she said. If she really gets in the groove, she might keep working until 2 a.m.
Mostly she makes wall hangings, though she’s also made keychains and earrings. The biggest pieces could double as statement necklaces, she said, “if people want to be adventurous.”
In the corner of her studio, rolls of brown paper lean against a plastic folding table topped with business cards, packing tape and markers. This is malyMADE’s shipping center. There, on a small blank map of the U.S., Vang colors in each state she’s shipped to. So far, about half the states are shaded, with the most orders coming from states with bigger Hmong populations: Minnesota, California, North Carolina and Florida.
“My goal is to eventually fill this in,” Vang said of the map.
She’ll soon have more time to devote to that goal. She currently works as administrative coordinator for the Bayview Foundation, where she supports the neighborhood’s community center and helps residents qualify for rent assistance. But she’s already told her boss that she plans to leave the job by the end of the year to work on her business full time.
“I'm willing to take that risk because this is something that I am passionate about,” Vang said, explaining that she’s both excited and nervous about the prospect.
“I'm enjoying where I am right now, but at the same time, I’m constantly trying to figure out what's next, what more can I offer and what more can I do to tell the story of me being a Hmong American macramé artist.
“I think that right now is the perfect time to test the waters to see how things will go.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I would say connectedness, wanting to be able to connect to my community, whether that's my local community or my Hmong community. And then progression and curiosity, because I want to keep progressing, I want to keep seeing what's available out there. I have a lot of goals.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I love the creative community. It's been so great to be able to connect with other creative makers, whether on social media or in real life. Growing up, I didn't really have that support (for creative work). It's just been great to be able to have a creative outlet, and I want to inspire others to be creative as well.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Find something that you're excited about, something that you can embed in your everyday life. If you're not passionate about it, then you're going to feel defeated when you don't get sales or when your business doesn’t seem like it’s doing well. You really have to be in it for the long haul, be patient, and continue doing whatever it is that you love for yourself, and then your people will find you.
Are you hiring?
I'm not currently hiring. I'm a one-woman shop. But I would love to be able to expand this business one day. As much as I love being an independent worker, I do thrive when working in teams. So that is my ultimate goal one day: to see this truly as a business, to have a team that can support one another.
