Cultural ties: Hmong-inspired macramé at malyMADE is flying off the shelves

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

I would say connectedness, wanting to be able to connect to my community, whether that's my local community or my Hmong community. And then progression and curiosity, because I want to keep progressing, I want to keep seeing what's available out there. I have a lot of goals.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

I love the creative community. It's been so great to be able to connect with other creative makers, whether on social media or in real life. Growing up, I didn't really have that support (for creative work). It's just been great to be able to have a creative outlet, and I want to inspire others to be creative as well.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?