Cultural groups from Overture Center to WORT/FM receive crucial COVID-19 relief money

Dozens of local cultural organizations from Madison Symphony Orchestra to Forward Theater Company to WORT/FM 89.9, are being buoyed by recently-awarded COVID-19 relief funding.
In early September, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $5 million COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program aimed at assisting Wisconsin cultural organizations that have been economically impacted by the pandemic. That amount was boosted to $15 million in October after the program got overwhelmed by requests.
The program was administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
"We're elated. It's really been a help," said Emily Gruenewald, Overture Center's vice president of development. Overture Center is receiving $137,712 in funding. Lost revenues since the center closed in mid-March mean bills are "racking up," she said.
"This is really about sustaining the arts so that we can come back when it's safe to do so," Gruenewald said. "And it's been wonderful to have our industry recognized throughout the state through this grant award program."
The program provides eligible organizations with funds to cover lost revenue, increased workers compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and the purchase of services or equipment to help employees do their work online.
Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin, the state's community cultural development organization, said when applications started coming in, the state got $40 million worth of requests for $5 million in funding. The final $15 million pot was divided between 385 organizations statewide, she said.
The Madison Symphony Orchestra, Children's Theater of Madison and Madison Children's Museum are getting the same amount as Overture, while Forward Theater Company is getting $50,759, Back Porch Radio Broadcasting/WORT will get $3,807 and Madison Trust for Historic Preservation is getting $4,755.
"The amount of need out there is huge," Katz said. "And as the pandemic goes on, the need will continue, so (the grants are) absolutely welcome and needed."
She said she's grateful the Evers administration felt the cultural arts industry was important enough to support with a substantial amount of money.
"Our nonprofit art and cultural organizations are a great source of pride, history, and expression for all Wisconsinites,” Evers said in a statement when he announced the program. "These organizations also play a pivotal role in both local and statewide economies, including significant tourism activity, and will be critical to our state’s financial recovery."
Another program will distribute an additional $15 million to venues, both profit and nonprofit, places like the Barrymore Theatre, Overture Center and Cafe Coda, Katz said. "Anybody that has made money by selling tickets."
When additional CARES funding comes through for movie theaters and tourism, it will total about $40 million worth of relief investment in Wisconsin's arts industry, Katz said. "That's profound. That's fantastic."
Forward Theater Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray called the grants a crucial lifeline that "will help ensure the likelihood that the arts are here for Wisconsinites as we come out of the COVID Era."
Katz noted that the cultural arts industry was the first to close and is going to be one of the last to reopen. So, while the individual sums may not seem huge, "it's going to keep people going for a little bit," she said.
