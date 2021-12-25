Cue the concertinas: Tango instructor shares art form once thought too vulgar for public performance

In the world of dance, there is perhaps no dance as passionate, mysterious and fun as the tango.
Born in the African and immigrant communities of Buenos Aires in the late 1800s, the dance once considered too vulgar to be performed in public is now a world-renowned art form and a national patrimony of Argentina. Even former President Barack Obama showed off his tango steps when visiting the country in 2016.
Many naturally want to learn the dance, even in Madison. Joe Yang, a tango instructor with the Madison Tango Society, has been teaching the dance here for about 15 years.
Born in Ohio, Yang, 45, first dove into tango while living in New York City. The Downtown resident moved to Madison in 2006 to work as a video coordinator with the UW football team and started teaching the dance here shortly thereafter.
He teaches classes for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels, has his own tango podcast and hosts group dancing every month at spots including Café Coda and the Brink Lounge.
How did you first become interested in tango?
I was really scared that my mom would sign me up for ballet lessons since I was about 6 or 7. Once on television I happened to glance up to see a couple clips of tango dancing. It was really fascinating. I asked, “What’s that?” My mom said, “That’s tango.” I thought to myself, if my parents ever made me take dance, that’s what I would do.
That kind of stuck in my mind, and I didn’t come across tango again until my 20s.
The first tango lesson I took was when I went to graduate school in New Albany. It was a horrible class. I didn’t think the class was very organized, but there were a couple moments where I kind of liked it ... After being in New York City where you’re just around a lot of really ambitious Type-A personality types, that rubbed off on me. I thought, maybe I’ll give this tango thing one more try, and that’s where I got hooked.
I didn’t know it at the time, but it was a great moment to get into tango because there was a tango renaissance happening since the ’80s. It started to hit this huge crescendo, particularly in New York in the 2000s. There were teachers from Argentina in New York. Now they’re all world famous, and it’s really hard to get a hold of them, but I was able to study with a lot of great teachers.
I was out dancing every night, and my employer once pulled me aside and asked, “Are you on drugs?” “No, no,”’ I said. “I’m just out dancing tango.” My eyes were red. I wasn’t getting very much sleep.
You said there was a “renaissance” in tango. What brought that about?
From 1955 until the ’80s, Argentina had gone through a lot of social-political upheaval — military dictatorships, that kind of thing. So tango went underground for a long time. It just started popping back up in the ’80s. Then all these major cities around the world started getting into it and started their own tango community.
How did you start teaching the dance?
Kind of by chance. I thought, “hey, I think I know enough to at least teach beginners.” I like teaching. I was a high school teacher for a very brief period of time. I rented a studio space in Downtown Madison. I tried teaching. It was very much a trial-and-error kind of process that started growing. I worked for a ballroom studio for a bit. I was their tango specialist. I got to really observe how they taught, and that was really helpful.
It’s a really wonderful thing to share. This sounds kind of cheesy, but a lot of people say tango is not just a dance, it’s a lifestyle. In some ways I find that to be true. There’s a lot more to it than dancing. You’re working with another person, so it’s a development of social skills. It’s a thing that appeals to a lot of personality types. We have a lot of engineers and therapists that gravitate to the dance. It has something for everyone. You can be this rational, left brain kind of person and there’s a lot to appreciate from tango. Lots of mathematicians get into tango. Then you have a lot of artists who love it for the aesthetics.
One of the biggest, most rewarding things I’ve gotten out of it personally — I started teaching to a group of people with Parkinson’s disease. There’s an occupational therapy expert on campus and she reached out to me and said there’s a lot of research on tango and Parkinson’s and that it helps slow the disease. So I started teaching a class.
What about the dance helps them?
The controlled movement and also the balance. Also, it’s something that a lot of the patients and their caregivers can do together. It’s fun, but it’s also exercise. It doesn’t feel like a chore even though it is really helping them. Plus, their partners and caregivers are also involved. You meet other people who have Parkinson’s, so they meet new friends and aren’t just staying in and suffering.
What does your instruction look like right now?
Right now I teach Mondays at the Madison Ballroom Company. I have a beginner class at 7, then I have an intermediate class at 8. Then two Saturdays out of the month over at Café Coda I have a social event there, but right before I have an advanced class.
Madison’s obviously quite far from Argentina. What do people here get out of learning tango?
They just enjoy it. They say this is something that I never thought I’d be able to do and here I am dancing with my partner. They meet new friends. A lot of couples do it. It’s a great thing for them to do together. A lot of grad students in the university do it. They need a fun activity to blow off steam. It’s kind of a social activity for a lot of them, but it’s also quite challenging and really fun.
Have you ever been to Argentina?
I’m the only instructor in the whole world that has not yet gone to Argentina. I do a tango podcast where I interview teachers from all over the world and they keep asking me if I’ve been to Argentina. I’d love to go. I have dreams of going. I definitely have to get down there.
