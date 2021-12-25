Cue the concertinas: Tango instructor shares art form once thought too vulgar for public performance

That kind of stuck in my mind, and I didn’t come across tango again until my 20s.

The first tango lesson I took was when I went to graduate school in New Albany. It was a horrible class. I didn’t think the class was very organized, but there were a couple moments where I kind of liked it ... After being in New York City where you’re just around a lot of really ambitious Type-A personality types, that rubbed off on me. I thought, maybe I’ll give this tango thing one more try, and that’s where I got hooked.

I didn’t know it at the time, but it was a great moment to get into tango because there was a tango renaissance happening since the ’80s. It started to hit this huge crescendo, particularly in New York in the 2000s. There were teachers from Argentina in New York. Now they’re all world famous, and it’s really hard to get a hold of them, but I was able to study with a lot of great teachers.

I was out dancing every night, and my employer once pulled me aside and asked, “Are you on drugs?” “No, no,”’ I said. “I’m just out dancing tango.” My eyes were red. I wasn’t getting very much sleep.

You said there was a “renaissance” in tango. What brought that about?