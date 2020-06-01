Crowd remains as the Downtown curfew passes, and so does the peace

“They think cement is worth more than your life. They think glass is worth more than your life,” said M. Adams, co-executive director of Freedom Inc. “Stop murdering black people and your glass will be safe.”

Adams likened the experience of black and brown Americans to victims of domestic violence.

“You cannot judge a victim by the way they fight back,” she said. “The black community is being choked, and we are fighting for their lives.”

Organizer Brandi Grayson said too many people are more concerned about property damage than black lives.

“We’re making the broken glass the problem,” Grayson said. “Ain’t nobody offering no solutions or policy changes. How about our leaders show up and say this is what we’re going to do?”

In a statement Monday afternoon, Rhodes-Conway said she had reached out to leaders of Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage about how they could work together “to change policy and practice to bring justice and support for communities of color.”

Rhodes-Conway called racism a public health crisis that requires the same vigilance as the COVID-19 pandemic.