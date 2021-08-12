Cross Plains priest says Madison Diocese asked him to steer clear of politics

"My bishop and I get along great," Heilman said. But Heilman said he tries to be a "good teacher" of Catholic principles, and "I know for some people, they get upset by that," he said.

He declined to provide the email from Bartylla but said the vicar general, the diocese's second-highest official, was less concerned about him sharing his opinions about COVID-19 than he was about Heilman engaging in "something that he felt doesn't pertain to what I do as a priest." Heilman said the two agreed to disagree.

The Diocese declined to comment on the matter.

"The bishop considers his conversations with his priests to be confidential and therefore wouldn’t have public comment on them," diocese spokesperson Brent King said. Last month, he said "the social media activity of individual Catholics, including priests, do not represent the policies, positions or opinions of the Diocese of Madison."