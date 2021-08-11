Critical race theory debate heats up in legislative hearing

A six-and-a-half-hour legislative hearing Wednesday on bills that would limit certain lessons about racism and sexism in public schools highlighted the strong feelings on both sides of the issue.
The bills, introduced by legislative Republicans in June, would ban public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.
Under the bills, violations include teaching race or sex stereotyping, along with eight other concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another; a person is inherently racist by virtue of his or her race or sex; a person’s moral character is necessarily determined by race or sex; a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex; and systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist or designed to oppress people of another race.
Sen. André Jacque, R-Beaver Dam, an author of the bills, said they are meant to stop a “false narrative” that “promotes racist indoctrination” that, he said, does not belong in the halls of schools or government.
“I introduced this legislation at the request of many parents in my district and across the state,” he said.
Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, said he co-authored the bill to “affirm the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” which guarantees all citizens equal protection under the law.
The draft bills were circulated among legislators amid a nationwide push to ban teaching “critical race theory,” which argues that racism is baked into social structures and policies. The phrase critical race theory is not present in any of the bills, but it was invoked many times by multiple speakers during the hearing.
The academic concept has made headlines in recent months as Republicans across the country have introduced bills banning schools from teaching what they consider to be divisive concepts about race and sex. At least 16 states have considered such bills or have signed them into law.
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, challenged the co-authors to specify how many districts in the state were actually teaching critical race theory. Wichgers was unable to provide a specific answer but alluded to a petition that he said roughly 100 teachers signed that outlined their efforts to teach critical race theory. He was not able to present the petition during the hearing.
Sunlight or undue burden?
According to the bill’s authors, the legislation is meant to provide parents with greater ability to know what their students are being taught.
Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb, pointed out that districts are required to provide curriculum to parents who request the information, but Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, another co-author of the bills, said parents who have issued open records requests to districts for curriculum are often met with high fees as well as delays from the district in order to complete the request.
Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, took issue with the bill's financial penalties against an entire school district for the actions of one teacher. She also noted the passage of the legislation could lead to "under-teaching" students about racial issues in public schools across the state.
The legislation would require teachers to post their syllabuses online and districts to provide copies of curriculum under the state’s open records law, without charges or delays, and would establish a complaint process for parents, staff or groups who object to the materials being taught.
If the state determines a teacher or district has violated the prohibition on what may be taught, that district could lose 10% of its annual state funding. Any parent in a public district would also be able to launch legal action against their child’s school district should they believe it to be in violation of the law.
Constituent testimony
Roughly 60 people registered to testify regarding the bills on Wednesday, and the lengthy hearing at times devolved into raised voices by constituents as well as lawmakers.
Libby Sobic, from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Elisabeth Lambert, a fellow with the ALCU of Wisconsin and members of the Legislature testified as well as parents, educators and community leaders.
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who is Black and has become a conservative provocateur, said the laws don’t go far enough to provide transparency into the classroom for parents. He called on the legislators to require audio recordings of each lesson to be provided to families as well, to audible groans from the crowd, but some parents agreed with Clarke's suggestion.
A number of parents in school districts across the state, from Germantown to Slinger, also expressed their support for the legislation.
Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, a member of the Assembly Education Committee who provided testimony, said if the bills pass as is, every public school district should prepare to go bankrupt due to the financial punitive measures attached to the legislation.
The bills “are a textbook description of cognitive dissidence,” she said.
Ruben Anthony, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, lodged his opposition against the bills as well. Not addressing the truth of U.S. History is intellectually dishonest, he said, and management of curriculum should be left up to local school boards.
"I believe that it's a huge mistake to censor school curriculum," he said.