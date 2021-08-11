Critical race theory debate heats up in legislative hearing

The draft bills were circulated among legislators amid a nationwide push to ban teaching “critical race theory,” which argues that racism is baked into social structures and policies. The phrase critical race theory is not present in any of the bills, but it was invoked many times by multiple speakers during the hearing.

The academic concept has made headlines in recent months as Republicans across the country have introduced bills banning schools from teaching what they consider to be divisive concepts about race and sex. At least 16 states have considered such bills or have signed them into law.

Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, challenged the co-authors to specify how many districts in the state were actually teaching critical race theory. Wichgers was unable to provide a specific answer but alluded to a petition that he said roughly 100 teachers signed that outlined their efforts to teach critical race theory. He was not able to present the petition during the hearing.

Sunlight or undue burden?

According to the bill’s authors, the legislation is meant to provide parents with greater ability to know what their students are being taught.