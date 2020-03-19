Criminal justice advocates call on Wisconsin prisons to protect inmates from COVID-19

EXPO, ROC and WISDOM had similar requests to the ACLU, but also asked that DOC stop detaining people for non-criminal parole or probation violations, such as missing a curfew, borrowing money or accepting employment without prior approval .

"There are many more steps that can and should be taken," the three groups said. "These, however, are the steps that can be taken today to reduce the number of inmates who will otherwise die or require hospitalization due to contracting COVID-19 in our jails and prisons. There is no time to waste in order to prevent that catastrophe."