Criminal justice advocates call on Wisconsin prisons to protect inmates from COVID-19

Inmate advocacy groups are calling on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Gov. Tony Evers to change prison policies to protect incarcerated individuals during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
DOC on Friday suspended all in-person visits, with the exception of attorney and other professional visits, in its more than 30 prison facilities across the state. But criminal justice advocates want DOC and Evers to do more to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.
Their lists of demands include some major requests, such as releasing people from prison and decreasing arrests. But others asks are small, such as requiring staff to maintain 6 feet of separation from inmates per CDC recommendations or increasing cleaning efforts.
The Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, or IWOC, a support group and union for prisoners, released a list of five demands Thursday, after the ACLU released its own list Wednesday.
Three groups — EX-Incarcerated People Organizing, or EXPO, Restore Our Communities, or ROC, and WISDOM, a religious organization focused on social justice — released Thursday a joint letter to Evers with five steps they feel he should take to keep inmates safe during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The groups see Wisconsin's crowded prisons and jails as a potential hotbed for the virus to spread unabated while inmates remain trapped.
As of Friday, no DOC staff or inmates in Wisconsin had tested positive for COVID-19. The State Journal has requested and update from DOC on this status.
IWOC said its concerned that prison guards and workers will be careless and bring COVID-19 into the facilities.
"It only takes one misstep to turn an isolated, overpopulated institution into a death camp," the group said.
IWOC is demanding that DOC:
- Make all phone and email communication free for prisoners while family visitation is suspended.
- Adopt special protocols for prison-guard interaction, including maintaining 6 feet of distance.
- Test prison workers once a week for COVID-19 and arrange for special cleaning services.
- Halt transfer of prisoners between corrections facilities.
- Reduce the prison population density.
The ACLU is calling for:
- Evers to grant commutations to vulnerable inmates — those who are older or have severe underlying chronic medical conditions — who have sentences that would end in the next two years.
- Police to stop arresting people for minor offenses and issue citations instead.
- Prosecutors to avoid requesting cash bail and instead release the vast majority of defendants while they wait for their court dates.
- Judges to allow anyone with upcoming hearings to voluntarily waive the hearing or conduct it via telephone or video.
- Sheriffs to make sure jails have as few people as possible and are clean with free hygiene products available to staff and inmates.
- The parole board to release all prisoners during scheduled parole hearings for the next two years.
EXPO, ROC and WISDOM had similar requests to the ACLU, but also asked that DOC stop detaining people for non-criminal parole or probation violations, such as missing a curfew, borrowing money or accepting employment without prior approval.
"There are many more steps that can and should be taken," the three groups said. "These, however, are the steps that can be taken today to reduce the number of inmates who will otherwise die or require hospitalization due to contracting COVID-19 in our jails and prisons. There is no time to waste in order to prevent that catastrophe."