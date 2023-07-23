A Madison man was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of another man on Madison's South Side Saturday, police said.

John C. Shively, 64, was booked into the Dane County Jail after officers responded to a weapons offense at 6:38 p.m. at a residence in the 2800 block of Warner Street, where a man was found dead, Madison police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, Sgt. Bernard Gonzalez said in a statement.

The death appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community, Gonzalez said.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.