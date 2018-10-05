...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS EVENING INTO EARLY SATURDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE AND JEFFERSON.
* FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
* HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS LIKELY TONIGHT INTO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.
* HEAVY RAINFALL ON TOP OF ALREADY SATURATED SOIL WILL BRING THE
POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING IN THESE AREAS. THE AREAS MOST
PRONE ARE MADISON AND SOUTHWEST OF THERE TOWARD DARLINGTON,
WHERE RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED RIVER AND LAKE FLOODING
PROBLEMS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Three young teens who allegedly stole and crashed three vehicles early Wednesday, then showed up at school, were arrested in Sauk County.
The teens, ages 13, 15 and 15, rode their bikes from the Lone Rock area to two different businesses to steal an SUV and two pickup trucks, loading their bikes into the vehicles, crashing the vehicles, riding their bikes to the next, then riding their bikes to school after the third crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
Police found out about the thefts and crashes after getting a call at about 7:10 a.m. Wednesday because two company vehicles were stolen from a town of Spring Green construction site.
At the same time, deputies were at a crash scene in the town of Spring Green, involving a stolen vehicle from Richland County, then 911 got a call for two vehicles crashed in the town of Spring Green, with all three crashed vehicles having nobody around.
The juveniles go to school in Spring Green; the last crash was reported at about 7:10 a.m.
"The three left on bicycles from a residence near Lone Rock at about 1 a.m. Wednesday," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
They went to a business in Richland County, loaded their bikes into a Chevy Trailblazer and allegedly stole the SUV, driving to a construction business in the town of Spring Green, allegedly taking a Ford F250 pickup truck.
"They drove the two vehicles east on Highway 60 and the Trailblazer crashed," Meister said. "They abandoned the Trailblazer and drove back to the construction business where they took a second Ford F250."
Both stolen trucks headed east on Highway 60, then onto a town road where one of the teen drivers lost control of one of the pickup trucks and rolled it into a ditch. The second pickup truck also went into a ditch and the teens abandoned the vehicles.
The teens put their bikes in the pickup trucks, so they rode them back to Spring Green and went to school.
"Through the investigation, the juveniles were developed as suspects," Meister said. "Subsequent interviews with the juveniles resulted in all three being referred to the juvenile court system on several charges."
