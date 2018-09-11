A young man ran off with the majority of a cash drawer's contents at an East Side garden store early Friday evening, according to a Madison Police Department incident report made available Monday.
Employees working in the greenhouse of Fair Oaks Nursery, 134 S. Fair Oaks Ave., noticed a thief stealing from a store cash register at 5:41 p.m. Friday.
A store manager attempted to chase the suspect down, whom police describe as an African-American male in the late teens with an average build, short hair, black hooded sweatshirt and red pants.
The suspect dropped some of the money, but ran away with most of it, police said.