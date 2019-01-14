A 37-year-old man riding a snowmobile in northern Wisconsin died in an alcohol-involved crash over the weekend, authorities reported.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call around 1:10 a.m. of a snowmobile crash in the town of Schoepke, about 20 miles southeast of Rhinelander.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which is completing the accident report, said in an accident summary that the person missed a curve on the public trail, continued straight into a wooded area and struck a large rock, causing the snowmobile to overturn.
The man, who wore a helmet, was ejected from the snowmobile and struck a tree. He died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The man's death is the third snowmobile fatality in the state this season. Wisconsin DNR reported 14 snowmobile fatalities in the 2017-18 season and 16 in the 2016-17 season.
The man's name will likely be released Monday afternoon after his family is notified, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Office Capt. Tyler Young.