An 82-year-old man chased after and grabbed a would-be burglar Tuesday night inside his East Side home, pulling out some of the intruder's hair.

Police found the suspect and arrested Kenneth Johnson III, 25, Madison, on a tentative charge of burglary.

The attempted burglary happened at about 11 p.m. on Ferris Avenue.

"The homeowner awakened to his 77-year-old wife's screams," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She began yelling when she realized a stranger was in their home."

Her husband spotted the man in a hallway of the house, and chased after him to the front door.

"He grabbed the burglar by his hood and hair, pulling out a chunk of the latter," DeSpain said.

Arriving officers found the hair on the floor and collected it for evidence.

"Officers set up a perimeter and stopped a man matching the description provided by the victim," DeSpain said. "The victim identified the suspect as the person he struggled with."

The husband and wife were not injured.

Police said the suspect is believed to have entered through an unlocked, sliding patio door.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

