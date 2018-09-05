Try 1 month for 99¢

A teenager is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman during a home intrusion early Saturday morning, the Madison Police Department said.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the male teenager is in custody under suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, burglary and robbery. Police said a 43-year-old woman contacted police around 2:15 a.m. Saturday to report she had been sexually assaulted by an intruder.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The intruder likely entered the home on the 1800 block of Helene Parkway through an unlocked window and demanded money from the woman before assaulting her, police said.

DeSpain said the teenager has not been charged yet, but that "surveillance video played a key role in identifying the suspect."

Tags

Logan Wroge has been a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2015.

Comments disabled.