A teenager is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman during a home intrusion early Saturday morning, the Madison Police Department said.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the male teenager is in custody under suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, burglary and robbery. Police said a 43-year-old woman contacted police around 2:15 a.m. Saturday to report she had been sexually assaulted by an intruder.
The intruder likely entered the home on the 1800 block of Helene Parkway through an unlocked window and demanded money from the woman before assaulting her, police said.
DeSpain said the teenager has not been charged yet, but that "surveillance video played a key role in identifying the suspect."