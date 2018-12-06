A girl was grabbed by a man while walking to a bus stop Thursday morning on Madison's West Side, police said.
The man grabbed the 7-year-old girl on the 700 block of Odana Lane at about 7:45 a.m., but she was able to get away from the man, Sgt. Jennifer Hannah said.
The man was described as white with a white mustache and long goatee and had scratches on his face. He was also described as wearing a green and black jacket, blue baseball cap and black, circular eyeglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Madison Police Department.