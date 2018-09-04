A 2-year-old child was found in a bathtub at a North Side residence Sunday night alongside the child's dead mother, who had died of a suspected overdose, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said Monday.
The woman's grandparents found her face down in the bathtub of her Sachtjen Street residence around 10:30 p.m., Koval said. The child was cold but "appeared to be okay," he said.
"The water was cold in the tub, suggesting she had been there for a while," Koval said.
He said the woman, 25, is a known heroin user, and the death was categorized on the blog as a "possible overdose/death investigation."
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting the investigation, Koval said.