A teenager died Sunday morning from a crash in the town of Montrose that also injured two others, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities responded to a crash on Highway PB around 9:45 a.m. that happened just north of Highway A. The sheriff's office said a pick-up truck, being driven by a 58-year-old man, was headed north when a 2012 Honda Fit struck the truck head-on.
An 18-year-old man who driving the Honda Fit died on the scene, the sheriff's office said. The driver and a passenger of the truck, a 2017 Ford F-350, were taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
The crash had closed Highway PB for about three and a half hours while it was being investigated. The name of the teenager who died will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.