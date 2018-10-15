Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A 13-year-old Madison boy who allegedly took part in a vicious attack on a woman before taking her car on Wednesday told an officer arresting him in a previous auto theft that "This was only the beginning."

The teen was arrested Friday, tentatively charged with robbery, party to the crime of battery and auto theft, Madison police said. He's been arrested twice before for auto theft, the first time when he was 12.

"The teen is a member of a local street gang," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He had been released from custody for a similar crime and was put on an electronic ankle bracelet, which he cut off."

In August, the teen was arrested for driving a stolen Toyota RAV4. The vehicle, with keys inside, was taken from a driveway while the owner was in his garage.

The officer who arrested him tried to talk to him about the crime spree.

"The officer reported the teen said 'This is only the beginning. We're just getting started,'" DeSpain said.

Following the attack on the 58-year-old woman and subsequent auto theft, three girls, ages 13, 13 and 15, were arrested for their part in the incident.

They were arrested after crashing the stolen SUV into a tree on Seminole Highway.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

