A 16-year-old boy was carjacked by a man and teenager with a gun on Madison's Southwest Side Saturday morning, police said.
The victim was sitting in his car on the 2200 block of Rosenberry Road at about 11 a.m. when two people, a man about 35 years old and a boy about 17 years old, opened the door and yanked him out, Lt. John Radovan said.
The victim struggled with the robbers, but the younger of the two pulled out a handgun and hit the victim in the face with it and threatened to shoot, Radovan said.
The robbers took the victim's phone and tablet computer but said they would give them back if the victim gave them money, Radovan said.
The robbers drove the victim to the UW Credit Union on the 1400 block of Northport Drive on Madison's North Side, where the victim was told to cash a check, Radovan said.
Instead, the victim went inside and told clerks about the incident, and the clerks called the police, Radovan said.
The suspects left the credit union in the car and have not been located, Radovan said.
Both robbers were described as black, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches and wearing blue jeans and a dark shirt. The younger robber had short hair and the older one's hair was longer.