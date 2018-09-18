A 15-year-old Madison boy was arrested Monday for stealing a car, the fifth time in the past year the boy has been arrested for the same crime.
The unidentified boy was arrested by officers of the Madison Police gangs unit and the West District community police team. The arrest took place in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road, where he was discovered with a Honda Accord, stolen from Middleton.
The boy is a gang member, and others in the gang have also been arrested multiple times for auto theft, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
In addition to the Accord theft, the boy allegedly was in a group of teens who stole a car from the Memorial High School parking lot in October, with the teens crashing the car.
A few days later, he was arrested for being in a group of teens stealing purses out of vehicles when the drivers were at gas stations filling up. The group of thieves were riding around in a stolen pickup truck.
On May 6 this year, he was arrested for his part in the theft of an unlocked Hyundai Sonata from a Berkshire Road residence.
On June 25, he was arrested for his part in the theft of a Honda Pilot from a parking lot, the owner of the car leaving the car running and unlocked as he went into a sandwich shop to get food.
DA: No criminal charges for roommate and teammate of Quintez Cephus
A University of Wisconsin wide receiver slated to come back Saturday from a two-game suspension for his alleged actions related to a teammate’s sexual assault case will not face criminal charges, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thursday.
Danny Davis, the roommate of fellow wideout Quintez Cephus, was mentioned in a criminal complaint filed Aug. 20 against Cephus as having been present in their apartment when Cephus is alleged to have sexually assaulted two women.
Last man convicted in 2016 rape at Department of Corrections home gets 13 years in prison
A man who delivered a 17-year-old runaway to a state Department of Corrections halfway house, where she was repeatedly raped by four men there, was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.
Nathan J. Thompson, 20, who was
convicted in June of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping after a jury trial, failed to see Breyanna Kalk as a human being, and “treated her like a thing, not a person,” when he took her to a DOC-provided home on St. Paul Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove on July 7, 2016, Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said.
Man allegedly made death threats, arrested for OWI, Dane County Sheriff says
A town of Montrose man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly made death threats to several people, fled the scene and was subsequently arrested for his sixth drunken driving offense.
Gerald Erpelding, 58, also was tentatively charged with three counts of disorderly conduct and a felony probation and parole warrant, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Fitchburg man arrested for alleged fourth drunken driving offense
A Fitchburg man stopped by police in Middleton early Sunday morning was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Orville Townsend, 31, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Sunday, after being stopped by police on University Avenue near the Beltline, Middleton police said.
Man yelled racial slurs at black officer, Madison police say
A Madison man being booked into the Dane County Jail for causing a disturbance faces additional charges after allegedly yelling racial slurs at a black police officer.
Ronald Duell, 61, was tentatively charged with battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer with a hate crime enhancer, as well as disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.
Janesville man with 6-month-old infant in car arrested for operating while intoxicated, police say
A Janesville man stopped by police Wednesday morning was arrested for his fourth alleged operating while intoxicated offense, this time with his six-month-old child in the car.
Sidney Ivy, 26, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle, obstruction, a Department of Corrections warrant and a Dane County warrant for his third OWI.
Beloit police arrest 3 in drug searches
Beloit police arrested three people on Monday and Tuesday after conducting two searches and confiscating cocaine, marijuana and money.
Curtis McAlister Jr., 30, Christopher Earl Jr., 31, and Lashonda McAdory, 30, were taken into custody after searches were done in the 2100 block of Freeman Parkway on Monday and in the 1100 block of Partridge Avenue on Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman allegedly tried to stab man outside grocery store, Madison police say
A woman who claimed a man came at her early Sunday morning was proven otherwise by surveillance video, resulting in her arrest for allegedly trying to stab the man.
Shacole Burks, 35,no permanent address, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, Madison police said.
Man stabbed during argument; suspect arrested, Madison police say
An argument turned violent in Downtown Madison early Tuesday morning, with a man getting stabbed and the other man arrested.
Ephrom Walker, 58, was taken into custody on a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Madison police said.
Blocking traffic on East Washington not a good idea; man arrested for alleged 5th OWI
A Marshall man parked across two lanes of traffic on busy East Washington Avenue Friday afternoon was arrested for his alleged fifth drunken driving offense.
Jonathan Nowosel, 41, was taken into custody, while two small children in his car were turned over to a responsible adult, Madison police said.
Man charged with attempted homicide in shooting over missing moped
A man shot in the leg Thursday on Madison’s Southwest Side was targeted over a missing moped, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Michael J. Hallmon Jr., 33, of Madison, admitted to police after his arrest Friday that he shot Stephon M. Buckingham on Morraine View Drive as Buckingham tried to run away, according to court documents.
Fourth man pleads guilty to charge related to fatal home invasion
The fourth of five men charged for their roles in a robbery at a North Side Madison apartment in which a man was shot to death last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery for that incident and for two other robberies in Sun Prairie.
Emmanuel J. Johnson, 31, of Madison, was convicted of armed robbery for the May 30, 2017, incident at a Northport Drive apartment in which Michael Meaderds, 33, was killed. Under a plea agreement, a felony murder charge against Johnson was dismissed but can be considered by Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky when she sentences Johnson in about two months.
Complaint: DNA ties Madison man in prison for armed robbery to earlier sexual assault
A Madison man currently serving a state prison sentence for armed robbery was charged Friday with a 2016 sexual assault after his DNA was found to match evidence collected from a woman who said she was raped during a robbery at her Far East Side home, according to court records.
Gerrico D. Holt, 23, who was sentenced in May to three years in prison for the August 2017 armed robbery of a woman on East Washington Avenue, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery for the Dec. 9, 2016, rape of a woman at her Charon Lane apartment.
Man stabbed after being kicked out of party, police say
A Madison man was jailed on a tentative reckless endangerment charge after police said he stabbed another man Sunday night after kicking the man out of a house party on Madison's East Side.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said that Michael R. Watson, 62, was hosting a party at his apartment in the 2900 block of Hoard Street about 10:50 p.m. when he got into an argument with a 47-year-old man who had attended. Watson kicked the man out of the apartment, which led to a fight between the two.
Man sentenced to eight years for role in Downtown shooting that wounded one
A man who took part in a Downtown Madison shooting in February, in which a man mistakenly believed to be a member of a rival gang was shot and left with permanent injuries, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison.
Xavier D. Davis, 22, of Madison, drove the car that he and three other people used to follow Michael Coleman on Feb. 6 from the South Side to the 700 block of West Washington Avenue. One of his passengers, Darrick R. Thompson, then walked up to Coleman’s car and fired nearly 10 times, hitting Coleman but somehow missing a female passenger.
