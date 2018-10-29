Try 1 month for 99¢
A 16-year-old Madison male was arrested on a variety of charges including auto theft, after leading police on a short chase in Monona Sunday night.

The teen was taken into custody after 11 p.m. near the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Monona by Dane County deputies, town of Madison police and Monona police.

He is expected to be charged with eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing and driving without a license in addition to the auto theft charge.

The incident started about 11 p.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black Kia, on South Towne Drive near Industrial Drive in Monona.

"After noticing some erratic driving, the deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Monona earlier in the day," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

The driver failed to stop but ran into a median, flattening two tires on the car. He continued driving into the Walmart lot before stopping so the driver and another occupant could get out to flee on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and were successful in arresting the driver.

