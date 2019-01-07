Though he was barred from legally buying a gun, the workplace gunman killed by law enforcement officers in Middleton last year bypassed background check laws by legally purchasing parts online and assembling the gun he used to shoot four co-workers September.
On Monday, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said the four officers -- two Dane County sheriff's deputies and two Middleton police officers -- involved in the Sept. 19 shooting of Anthony Y. Tong, 43, were legally justified.
Tong, a Madison man with a long history of struggling with paranoid schizophrenia and wasn’t allowed to legally buy or own a gun, was killed by the four officers in a shootout just minutes after he entered his workplace, software company WTS Paradigm, and shot four co-workers.
Tong used a gun he made from parts he legally purchased online, Ozanne said, calling for legislation to prevent others from exploiting loopholes like this.
"This shooting was perpetuated by a man with a serious and well-documented, diagnosed mental illness," he said Monday. "Through holes and flaws in our gun laws, Mr. Tong was able to obtain everything he needed to commit a mass killing."
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were called to the Middleton business at 1850 Deming Way at about 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 19 for reports of victims with gunshot wounds.
Tong was shot in the chest by officers, killing him, Ozanne said. He was also hit in the leg and had graze wounds on his right side.
A bullet also struck an armored plate he was wearing in a vest.
Ozanne said it’s unclear which officer killed Tong, adding that there was evidence that Tong shot at the officers when confronted.
Tong seriously injured three coworkers. A fourth victim suffered a bullet graze wound.
One victim suffered 10 gunshot wounds.
All have since been released from the hospital.
The four officers -- deputies David Labrecht and Matthew Earll and officers Richard O’Connor and Tyler Loether – have returned to work after being put on paid leave, said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney and Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke.
At the time of the shooting, Labrecht was a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and Earll was an 11-year veteran. O’Connor had 20 years of experience with Middleton police and Loether was a six-year veteran.
Banned from buying guns
Although Tong had suffered from a serious mental health condition for years, Ozanne said he had been seeing health professionals to address his paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the shooting.
He said Tong had been a productive employee in good standing with the company.
A former coworker has also said Tong was quiet and avoided socializing with others at work.
Authorities became aware of Tong’s mental health condition after a 2004 incident in South Dakota that led to a mental health hold. South Dakota authorities also revoked his conceal and carry permit and confiscated a large collection of guns and ammunition.
While the incident prevented him from legally buying or possessing a gun, Ozanne said South Dakota authorities never reported Tong’s mental health commitment to the national background check system, clearing the way for him to purchase a gun.
Still, proper reporting would not have prevented the WTS Paradigm shooting, he said.
Tong had amassed a huge cache of gun parts and ammunition and other tactical gear at his home. All of the gun parts were likely legally bought online and without a background check, Ozanne said.
The gun used in the WTS Paradigm shooting was built using parts purchased legally online and was assembled to replicate a Glock handgun.
He said the bullets fired from Tong’s gun came out his homemade gun “the same as they would have if (the) gun had been built at the Glock factory.”
Mahoney and Ozanne both said that stricter laws are needed to prevent those who can’t legally own or purchase guns from using loopholes like buying gun parts online instead of getting a gun through a seller or shop that must run a background check.
“I believe that the widespread availability of the means to build guns like this poses and incredibly dangerous problem that requires legislation,” Ozanne said.
Mahoney said he’d like to see legislative policy changes at the local and national level -- like universal background checks for all gun sales and the closing of gun show and internet loopholes -- that were endorsed by the Major Cities Chiefs Association earlier this year.
Improving the national background check system through better and more complete reporting was also suggested.
“We must, as a community and as a nation ... demand that our laws change to keep guns … out of the hands of those who are not mentally capable or have a desire to harm others,” Mahoney said. "No place in Wisconsin, no place in our country, is exempt from this incident occurring again. The responsibility rests within each of us to not allow it to occur again.”
Unclear motive
Authorities couldn’t determine why Tong opened fire at his workplace and likely never will, Ozanne said, adding that investigators don’t believe anybody was targeted.
Police body-camera video released Monday showed teams of officers quickly advancing through the office building shortly after the shooting. After encountering Tong in a large lobby or lounge area, officers can be heard shouting repeatedly for Tong to drop his weapon.
"He's got a gun to his head," one of the officers tells other members of the team, before loudly ordering Tong, "Drop the gun! Do it now!"
That's followed by repeated volleys of gunfire -- it's not clear from whom. At one point, an officer can be heard saying, "He's standing up shooting."
Officers continue to assess the scene while maintaining cover. Minutes later, one can be heard saying, "he's still moving. I can see his left hand." Eventually, teams of officers carefully move to where Tong lay mortally wounded between some couches and a medical team is ordered in.
Ozanne said Monday that there was evidence of bullet strikes directly behind some of the officers’ positions during the shooting.
The decision comes after a montslong investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
State law requires outside investigations for all police shootings.
The investigation showed that officers had "no other option than" to shoot Tong to resolve the incident, Ozanne said.
"In this incident, the officers were faced with a subject who was armed with a firearm and had already shot and wounded multiple people. The subject was not complying with commands to drop his weapon," he said. "Responding to that threat with deadly force is permitted under the law."
