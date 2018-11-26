A driver who turned into oncoming traffic in Janesville Saturday night was arrested for her alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
Jasmine Delap, 25, Janesville, was to appear in jail court Monday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
A deputy saw a vehicle facing the wrong way in traffic on Beloit Avenue at Highway 11, the vehicle also having a flat tire.
The report said Delap was gong west on Highway 11 and was going to turn north on Beloit Avenue but missed the turn and entered a turn lane for oncoming traffic. She then hit a curb, resulting in the flat tire.
Delap also was ticketed for having a revoked driver's license, and could get other tickets because of the crash.