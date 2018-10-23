Two men chasing after would-be teen burglars Monday evening backed off when one teen pointed a gun at them, threatening to shoot.
The incident happened at about 6:25 p.m. on Reston Heights Drive, Madison police said.
The homeowners and a visiting friend were not injured.
Police said the couple was saying goodbye to their friend from Deerfield and had just stepped outside when they saw two teens running from their garage.
"The victims chased the teens to a nearby getaway car, when the driver pulled out a gun," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"He yelled 'Back the (blank) off! and "On my mother!,'" DeSpain said. "The victims did back up, fearing they might be shot."
911 was called and arriving officers spotted the suspect's car, which had been reported stolen from Monona. Police policy dictates against a chase, so the car drove away.
"The victims were not happy that officers stopped the chase," DeSpain said.
A short time earlier, a resident on Juneberry Drive heard the door open from her unlocked garage to the house, and yelled at a would-be burglar who ran from her home.
"It is believed the Juneberry Drive and Reston Heights Drive crimes are connected," DeSpain said.
Both suspects are black males in their teens, thin build, one with two-inch dreadlocks and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, the other wearing a dark puffy coat.
