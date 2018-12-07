Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Madison woman walking her dog Thursday night was hit by a car as she crossed a North Side street, with the driver ticketed for failing to yield.

The crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Portage Road at Donald Drive, Madison police said.

The 26-year-old woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a car driven by a 46-year-old Madison man.

"The driver said he didn't see the woman until he was just a few feet away from her location," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He slammed on the brakes but could not completely avoid a collision."

The dog was uninjured.

DeSpain said the driver showed no signs of impairment, was very apologetic and was concerned for the welfare of the woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken leg and broken pelvis.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.