A Madison woman walking her dog Thursday night was hit by a car as she crossed a North Side street, with the driver ticketed for failing to yield.
The crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Portage Road at Donald Drive, Madison police said.
The 26-year-old woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by a car driven by a 46-year-old Madison man.
"The driver said he didn't see the woman until he was just a few feet away from her location," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He slammed on the brakes but could not completely avoid a collision."
The dog was uninjured.
DeSpain said the driver showed no signs of impairment, was very apologetic and was concerned for the welfare of the woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken leg and broken pelvis.