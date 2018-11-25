Madison police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Downtown early Sunday morning that left a woman with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the intersection of East Johnson Street and Wisconsin Avenue around 3:10 a.m. for a crash with injuries, said police Sgt. Nathan Becker. An unconscious woman was found in the road and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Becker said.
"There are no witnesses to what occurred, although based on evidence found on scene, this appears to be a serious hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian," he said.
The suspect vehicle is thought to be a smaller, white four-door sedan with a moon roof. Anyone with information on the vehicle or crash is asked to call Madison police or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.