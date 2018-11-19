Try 1 month for $3
One person is in custody after a woman was shot in her Far West Side apartment Monday afternoon following a dispute, the Madison Police Department said.

The shooting on the 7900 block of Tree Lane happened around 2:50 p.m., and officers quickly arrived at the scene to detain a person of interest, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. The 36-year-old woman had non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for wounds to an arm and a leg, DeSpain said.

He said the Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

