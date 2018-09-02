Try 1 month for 99¢

A woman was sexually assaulted by a home intruder early Saturday morning on the Southwest Side, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers were called to Helene Parkway around 2:15 a.m. after a 43-year-old woman reported she had been sexually assaulted, police said. The intruder entered an unlocked window to the victim's home and demanded money before he assaulted her, according to police.

The suspect stole cash, the victim's cellphone and her debit card, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital for a forensic nurse examination, according to police.

Logan Wroge has been a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2015.

